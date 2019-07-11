Former Tribesman and Rebels gang president running for Far North Mayoralty

TODAY |

A former president of the Tribesman and Rebels gangs has entered the mayoralty race in the Far North.

Jay Hepi's bid was announced by Destiny Church's Brian Tamaki today in a press release from the church.

Mr Tamaki also heavily criticised Far North MP Kelvin Davis in the release, saying he and the Labour government have achieved "bugger all" to reduce poverty in the region.

Mr Tamaki said Mr Hepi's life experience makes him an ideal candidate, and that he is now reformed from his gang ways.

"If anybody can point to someone who will be more effective at eradicating methamphetamine in the North then I'd like to hear from him or her, but I believe that person is Jay Hepi," he said.

 Mr Tamaki said Mr Hepi's mayoralty bid is being supported by his organisation Man Up.

The incumbent mayor of the Far North is John Carter, who has been in the position since 2013 and is seeking his third term from the October local body elections.

Other candidates in the Far North who have confirmed their candidacy include motoring writer Peter Gill and Deputy Mayor Tania McInnes.

Jay Hepi
Jay Hepi Source: Jay Hepi/Facebook
