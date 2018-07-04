 

Former top NZ military officer intends to clear his name over indecent toilet recording charge

Paul Hobbs 

1 NEWS Reporter

A former top military attache charged with attempting to make indecent recordings in the toilets at New Zealand's embassy in Washington says he intends to clear his name.

Alfred Keating.

Source: 1 NEWS

Fred Keating was our top defence representative in Washington with full diplomatic status when a camera forensically linked to Keating was discovered in the toilets in July 2017.

The former Royal NZ Navy Commodore re-appeared in the Auckland District Court this morning where a tentative trial date was set for April next year.

In a written statement provided to media, Keating says:"The allegation I now face has already tarnished my personal and professional reputation before I have even had an opportunity to understand or challenge the case brought against me.

"I can only hope that my personal and professional reputation that I have worked hard for over many years will now mean something and stand me in good stead at the difficult time."

He went on to say: "I look forward to the opportunity to answer the allegation in Court where the evidence will be assessed in an objective and fair manner."

The Crown says no indecent images were found on the camera but a forensic examination was undertaken after the camera was discovered.

The Crown alleges it found evidence that Keating had installed driver software for the camera on his personal computer and his DNA was found on the camera's memory card.

Keating will next appear in court in September for a trial callover.

Paul Hobbs

Crime and Justice

