Former Te Papa staff member admits to defrauding museum of more than $120,000

A former Te Papa staffer has admitted to the fraud of more than $120,000 from the national museum.

Te Papa Museum. Source: Getty

Te Papa's former senior payroll officer, Vera Karataua, stole approximately $122,067.31 between December 2018 and March of this year, Te Papa chief executive Courtney Johnston said today in a statement.



Karataua created false timesheets for hours that had not been worked by casual staff. The payments were then diverted to her own accounts, with contact details being altered to prevent staff from receiving the pay slips.



Twenty-eight casual staff were affected after incorrect details lodged with Inland Revenue as a result of the fraud. No individuals had money taken in the fraud, however, according to forensic accounting analysis.



Inside Wellington's Te Papa museum. Source: 1 NEWS

Karataua was suspended when the fraud was discovered by another staff member while she was on leave, and later resigned.



Karataua admitted to the fraud in April.



"We are deeply disappointed by the betrayal of trust," Ms Johnston said. "The fraud was sophisticated, well-planned, and carefully covered up."



Ms Johnston said Te Papa has since reviewed and tightened fraud prevention controls already in place at the museum.

The High Court in Wellington has ordered the fraudster to repay the funds, as well as interest and legal costs.