TODAY |

Former soldier who endured personal tragedy sets up trust to help people in Tonga

Source:  1 NEWS

This week’s ASB Good as Gold recipient, Frazer Mataitonga, has had more than his share of hardship and loss in his life.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Frazer Mataitonga was badly injured while serving in Afghanistan and his beloved mother died on his wedding day. Source: Seven Sharp

Badly injured twice whilst serving in the military in Afghanistan, losing his best friend in an IED explosion on that tour of duty, life has definitely dealt him some heavy blows.

But the greatest of all was the death of his beloved mother Akanesi on his wedding day.

Whilst others would have let that grief defeat them, Frazer decided to follow the lead of his community-minded mother and devote his time to helping others.

He set up the Akanesi Mataitonga Trust and started helping people in his homeland of Tonga and other Pacific nations – sending over container loads of aid, sponsoring children’s education and even sending over hospital beds and equipment during this pandemic.

Watch the video above as ASB and Seven Sharp surprised him with $10,000 to help him continue his great work.

New Zealand
Pacific Islands
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
All medicines containing codeine to be prescription-only from November 5
2
Watch: Paula Bennett signs off from Parliament with heartfelt and humorous speech
3
Former All Blacks captain Andy Haden dies aged 69
4
Steven Adams dribbles ball while sitting down before scoring with 'Kiwi-step' in bizarre NBA scrimmage play
5
Warriors coach pinpoints rising star as key to club's rebuild - 'He's a 10-year player for us'
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Family members who escaped Hamilton managed isolation plead guilty

Man appears in Auckland court after allegedly trying to smuggle 2.2 million cigarettes through Customs

Flight Centre NZ to make around 230 staff redundant

Murderer Phillip Smith's suit against Corrections over rehabilitation dismissed by High Court