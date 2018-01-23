 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

New Zealand


Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu sentenced to one year of home detention over indecent assaults

share

Source:

1 NEWS

Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu has been sentenced to one year of home detention for six counts of indecent assault.

Rene Naufahu admitted the charges in the Auckland District Court.
Source: 1 NEWS

Judge Ronayne says this was "intimate sexual offending" and that he "groomed" his victims. 

He says it's important to hold the 47-year-old to account and denounce and deter this type of offending.

Crown Prosecutor Kirsten Lummis says there was a power imbalance because of the age gap and his position as teacher.

In her address to the judge she mentioned the recent #metoo campaign that has been highlighted by Hollywood.

Naufahu's lawyer Ron Mansfield says his actions were inappropriate but denies he selected and groomed victims through one on one acting classes.

Mr Mansfield says the "lines blurred" in his role as tutor.


Rene Naufahu, 47, pleaded guilty to six charges of indecent assault in the Auckland District Court last September.
Source: 1 NEWS

Related

Crime and Justice

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

1

Wild weather causes surface flooding on Auckland's North Shore

00:14
2
Rene Naufahu, 47, pleaded guilty to six charges of indecent assault in the Auckland District Court last September.

Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu sentenced to one year of home detention over indecent assaults

00:26
3
The pair will tie the knot at St George’s Chapel in Windsor later this year.

Another royal engagement! Princess Eugenie to wed just months after Prince Harry

01:08
4
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

5

Mongrel Mob gang patches bought by Kiwi customers via Chinese website

00:14
Rene Naufahu, 47, pleaded guilty to six charges of indecent assault in the Auckland District Court last September.

Former Shortland Street actor Rene Naufahu sentenced to one year of home detention over indecent assaults

Judge Ronayne says this was "intimate sexual offending" and that he "groomed" his victims.


Wild weather causes surface flooding on Auckland's North Shore

A person who was earlier trapped in flood waters in their car has now been freed.

00:33
Professor Sally Casswell says alcohol tax is still too low and the taxpayer is paying for people harmed by alcohol.

Health expert calls for alcohol prices and bar licence fees to increase, saying taxpayers shouldn't be footing the bill

"The people who drink very little ... are picking up the tab," says Professor Sally Casswell.

01:08
The National Party leader said the announcement of the PM’s pregnancy was “fantastic”.

Bill English hopes 'rest of us don't put too much pressure' on Jacinda Ardern during pregnancy and after baby's birth

The National Party leader says the Prime Minister's pregnancy is "fantastic".


01:56
The National Party leader said he hoped Waitangi Treaty ground trustees could take control of any trouble this year.

More 'dignified' celebrations at Waitangi would make it a day 'New Zealanders are proud of' - Bill English

National's leader says recent controversies have been "just kind of bored people".


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ

 