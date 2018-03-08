Former Russian spy poisoned by nerve agent now living in New Zealand, British media report

A British newspaper is reporting a former Russian spy and his daughter poisoned by a nerve agent in the UK are now living in New Zealand.

Sergei Skripal, 66, and his daughter, Yulia, 33. Source: 1 NEWS

Sergei Skripal and his daughter Yulia were found unconscious on a bench in Salisbury in March 2018.

An investigation found they'd been poisoned with Novichok, a Soviet era nerve agent.

A woman who found a discarded tube of it died.

British police have blamed Russian military officers for the attack on the pair.

Now reports from the Sunday Times of London claim the Skripals spent more than a year in hiding before relocating.

1 NEWS approached the Immigration Minister Iain Lees-Galloway for comment, however a spokesperson for the Minister said no comments are ever made on individual cases.