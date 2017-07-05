Former rugby league international Howie Tamati standing for Maori Party

OnDemand
Live TV
1 News Now
weather
live streams
send us your story
1 NEWS team
News
Sport
Weather
North Island
South Island
Latest
New Zealand
World
Entertainment
Source:
no more content
back to top
loading error
news
If elected, the Green Party want to have the rail link finished by 2021.
1 NEWS Europe correspondent Emma Keeling discusses a good day for Kiwis in the doubles in London.
Mellissa Gedye looks back on a tense live decider as New Zealand's first Sole Survivor is announced.
The government will formally apologise to gay men convicted under the old law.
Good news, though, the Aussie says he is well settled in the country with his family.
Join the conversation and follow 1 NEWS on Facebook
Rolling stories and updates from the 1 NEWS team
Download the 1 NEWS app for iPhone, iPad and Android
Send us your footage or share your story with us
Explore TVNZ
1 News Now
Corporate
More TVNZ