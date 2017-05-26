 

News

Sport

Weather

° / °

Lions Tour of NZ

America's Cup

New Zealand


Former Republican senator once named America's Sexiest Man set to be confirmed as US ambassador to NZ

share

Source:

NZN

A former Republican senator once named America's Sexiest Man is set to be confirmed as the next US ambassador to New Zealand.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved the nomination of Scott Brown to be U.S. ambassador to New Zealand.

The Senate Foreign Relations Committee has approved the nomination of Scott Brown to be U.S. ambassador to New Zealand.

Source: Associated Press

Scott Brown's nomination for the post was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee today and it all but assures that the full Senate will confirm him for the post after Monday's Memorial Day recess, Associated Press reports.

The former Massachusetts representative will replace former Major League baseballer Mark Gilbert, who served as ambassador from 2015 until January, when former president Barack Obama left office.

Mr Brown, 57, was a lawyer serving in the Judge Advocate Generals Corp before serving as a senator from 2010 to 2013, when he lost his seat to Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

Senator Brown fields questions with a group of children before playing basketball.

Senator Brown fields questions with a group of children before playing basketball.

Source: Getty

In 1982, as a 22-year-old law student Mr Brown won a Cosmopolitan magazine America's Sexiest Man competition, stripping down for a centrefold photo shoot.

Mr Brown has in the past revealed an interest in coming to New Zealand to cycle.

Related

Politics

loading error

refresh

LATEST

POPULAR

FEATURED

news

00:25
1
The US President pushed his way past Dusko Markovic to get to the front of a group of NATO leaders.

Watch: Donald Trump shoves aside the PM of Montenegro – and looks incredibly pleased with himself for doing it

00:30
2
The Queen has told children injured in the Manchester bombing that the attack was "dreadful and wicked".

Children injured in Manchester bombing receive visit from the Queen

02:16
3
Hilary Barry and Jack Tame give their two cents to the screening of an anti-vaccination movie.

'If you think there's a link between the MMR vaccine and autism you are wrong and stupid' - Breakfast's Hilary tells it how it is

01:28
4
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

02:00
5
Jack reckons he gave a 'transformative performance', but his colleagues aren't convinced.

Video: 'Two words, Marlon Brando' - Jack Tame pleased as Punch over his Shortland Street cameo

01:28
Spithill said Team NZ's design of adding bike stations to their vessel is nothing new.

Oracle's Aussie skipper Jimmy Spithill takes a sly dig at Team New Zealand, saying our bike innovation is nothing new

The mind games are underway in Bermuda.

00:24
Kaino Kaino lost his four round boxing bout against fellow Kiwi Ruben Webster in Auckland last night.

Video: All Blacks veteran Jerome Kaino's older brother goes down swinging in scrappy boxing bout

Kaino Kaino lost his bout against Ruben Webster last night by majority decision.

00:30
Trisha Cheel held another public screening of Vaxxed last night, days after Dr Lance O'Sullivan interrupted a Kaitaia screening.

Suggestion of compulsory vaccination is 'abhorrent' - anti-vax campaigner

Tricia Cheel is sticking to her guns, saying the suggestion made by Dr Lance O'Sullivan takes away people's freedom of choice.

01:43
Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA as he’s better known as, unwittingly become part of the coverage team with just a camera and selfie tripod.

Meet the secretive America's Cup videographer with the knack for being in the right place at the right time

Jason Smith, or MyislandhomeBDA, became part of the coverage team with a camera and selfie tripod.

03:33
Kiwi Melanie Cheung met Pope Francis at the Vatican and showed him how to hongi.

Hongi-ing the Holy Father: The Kiwi who taught Pope Francis the traditional Maori greeting

Dr Melanie Cheung - a researcher from Auckland University - was invited to an event in Rome, but wasn't expecting to meet Francis.


 
Top
Copyright © TVNZ