Former Republican senator once named America's Sexiest Man set to be confirmed as US ambassador to NZ

A former Republican senator once named America's Sexiest Man is set to be confirmed as the next US ambassador to New Zealand.

Scott Brown's nomination for the post was approved by the Senate Foreign Relations Committee today and it all but assures that the full Senate will confirm him for the post after Monday's Memorial Day recess, Associated Press reports.

The former Massachusetts representative will replace former Major League baseballer Mark Gilbert, who served as ambassador from 2015 until January, when former president Barack Obama left office.

Mr Brown, 57, was a lawyer serving in the Judge Advocate Generals Corp before serving as a senator from 2010 to 2013, when he lost his seat to Democrat Elizabeth Warren.

In 1982, as a 22-year-old law student Mr Brown won a Cosmopolitan magazine America's Sexiest Man competition, stripping down for a centrefold photo shoot.