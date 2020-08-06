Former refugee Guled Mire wins Fulbright Award after being told 'university wasn't for him' by teachers

A former refugee and high school drop out isn't letting his unsupportive teachers stop him from pursuing his passions. Guled Mire has announced he will study in New York state after winning a Fulbright award.

Your playlist will load after this ad

After dropping out of school at 16, Mr Mire was told to pursue other things, like a trade.

But the Somalia-born Hamilton man had a desire to make a difference.

He enrolled at Auckland University of Technology and graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology and International Studies in 2014.

Now, Mr Mire will complete a Masters of Public Administration, specialising in Human Rights and Social Justice, at Cornell University in New York state.

On top of his Fulbright General Graduate Award, Mr Mire has also received a merit-based fellowship award.

"I think for me this represents so much more than, I think, just myself," Mr Mire told TVNZ1's Breakfast this morning.

"There are so many others who have had similar experiences with the New Zealand education system, that never really fit in.

"My teachers never really, I guess, believed in my abilities.

"In high school I was told that university wasn't for people like me. When I expressed an interest in one day going to university I was steered more towards thinking about apprenticeships and stuff like that, which there is nothing wrong with that, but I guess I began to internalise and I began to believe in what I was being told.

Your playlist will load after this ad

"Having spoken to so many others in my community I know that that is a similar experience that others have faced."

Fulbright NZ said award recipients were chosen for work and academic achievements but also strength of character and thought leadership qualities.

Mr Mire's colleague Camille Nakhid also credited him as someone who would not shy away from saying what needs to be said, even when no one wanted to hear the truth of what he had to say.

However, on Breakfast, Mr Mire dedicated his success to his mum.

"My mother raised nine of us by herself in this country and she somehow got us out of a civil war and into New Zealand."

Mr Mire left Somalia when he was two, then moved from Kenya to New Zealand when he was six.

"For us there was no option, no room growing up to not settle for anything that wasn't great. That was the expectation that was placed on us," he said.

"It was a huge weight to carry and I think that desire to make my mother proud is something that has made me persevere."