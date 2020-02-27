TODAY |

Former Red Zone residents given sneak preview of Christchurch walkway where their homes once stood

Source:  1 NEWS

One much-loved neighbourhood in the Garden City's Red Zone has had former residents catching up and caring for the area they forced to abandon. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

For nine years former residents have been caring for the area the earthquake forced them to abandon. Source: Seven Sharp

This week a handful of them had their first peek at the new riverside walkway.

Cilla Clements loves a laugh. It's her tonic when times a tough, but her biggest passion is the community. 

Her neighborhood was wiped out when 78 homes were red-stickered in the wake of the Christchurch earthquake. 

The Avon Loop, which for the longest time was bursting with life, was changed forever. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Floating and amphibious homes could be in store for Christchurch's residential red zone. Source: 1 NEWS

"This whole thing of actually having a pathway, finally completing this project...is really, really important because it's the first bit of the Red Zone that we are actually going into," says Ms Clements. 

"It's our tūrangawaewae. It's where my kids grew up. For me, I still process the grief," says one local. 

It may have only been five month in the making, but for this community, it's been a nine year wait. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tending the fields in Christchurch's eastern red zone is more or less a full time job for Bryan Fairburn. Source: Seven Sharp

In preparation for the walkway's opening, the 'river warderns' set out to replant daffodil bulbs, kept from the original plants after the earthquake. 

The plan is to link this walk with Christchurch's central city promenade, to help bring people back to the area like they once did. 

The riverside walkway opens to the public this weekend, a breath of new life for the Red Zone. 

New Zealand
Christchurch and Canterbury
Natural Disasters
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Simon Bridges tells Mongrel Mob he'll visit chapter once gang patches, guns are handed over
2
Proposal to merge science subjects sparks outrage from high school teachers
3
Pedestrian killed in Gisborne crash last night
4
Rubbish collecting rare Labrador feared stolen from Whangārei family
5
Homeowner near Wellington struggling to sell house after she says council lost her paperwork
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Climate change on the agenda as Jacinda Ardern, Scott Morrison prepare to meet in Australia
01:41

Central Otago's age old Cavalcade once again draws crowds from around the country
18:16

Inside Parliament: Children of the poor
00:27

Fake Tahititan prince expected to be deported back to NZ after being released from Queensland jail