Former reality TV contenstant pleads guilty to fraud in South Island courtroom

A reality television contestant has pleaded guilty to three fraud charges.
A file image of a judge's gavel. Source: 1 NEWS
The woman, who has interim name suppression, appeared in a South Island court this morning.
The offending occurred over several months in 2019 and 2020.
It includes one charge of theft by a person in a special relationship and two charges of altering documents with the intent of defraud.
Stuff reported that the woman allegedly ripped off her employer thousands of dollars.
The money was reportedly spent on airline flights, clothing, photo shoots and social gatherings.
The woman has been remanded on bail, and will be sentenced on May 31st.