Former radio host named as man charged with sex crimes connected to Dilworth School

The identity of another one of the men charged with sex crimes connected to Auckland's Dilworth School has been revealed.

Source: 1 NEWS

He is 72-year-old Ross Douglas Browne.

Browne was a priest and was most recently at St Luke’s Church in Manurewa.

He is also a former radio host and actor.

Browne has pleaded not guilty to four charges alleged to have occurred in the 1990s and early 2000s.

He has elected a trial by jury.

Yesterday two of the men charged with sex crimes at the Auckland school were yesterday identified.

They were 60-year-old Allister Grant Harlow, a house master at Dilworth, and 68-year-old Ian Robert Wilson, a teacher at Dilworth from 1975 to 1996.

Harlow plead not guilty to eight charges of indecent assault at Auckland District Court.