Former Prime Minister Mike Moore dies aged 71

Former New Zealand Prime Minister Mike Moore has died.
Mr Moore passed away early this morning at the age of 71 at his home in Auckland, his wife Yvonne Moore said.
The country’s 34th Prime Minister, Mr Moore suffered a stroke in 2015 when he was New Zealand’s ambassador in Washington DC and had been in declining health in recent years.
At just 16-years-old Mr Moore became a member of the New Zealand Labour Party and was first elected to the Auckland seat of Eden in 1972. He was New Zealand’s youngest Member of Parliament at 23-years-old.
Ms Moore said her husband had numerous health issues since his stroke. She said he spent the summer in Northland as it is where he grew up.
“Mike was born in Whakatane but grew up in Kawakawa and Moerewa in the Far North and wanted to spend his final months in the place that gave him his drive, spirit and courage,” she said.
“Mike wanted to be in Northland one last time so he spent much of summer in Matauri Bay and only came back to Auckland in recent weeks because of his health."
Northland made him a battler and fighter for ordinary Kiwis, said Ms Moore.
“He was stubborn, optimistic, generous and kind. He had an ability to connect with people from all walks of life," said Ms Moore.
In recent years one of Mr Moore's greatest fears was that he’d die before seeing another Labour Government.
“He was elated when Jacinda Ardern became Prime Minister and thinks she’s extraordinarily gifted and has the potential to achieve more for New Zealand and on the international stage than any other Labour leader.”
In 1999 Mr Moore was awarded the Order of New Zealand, the country's highest honour, and in 2012 was awarded the Order of Australia (honorary officer). He also had five honorary doctorates in commerce, economics and law.
Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern has given her condolences to Mr Moore's wife, and his family.
“I feel incredibly lucky to have seen Mike only on Friday. He never lost his interest and passion for politics, because he saw it as such an important vehicle for change," said Ms Ardern.
“While Mike made his mark is many ways, one of his enduring legacies to New Zealand is the work he did opening up world trade and gaining access for New Zealand exporters to new markets. That was a legacy he also left for the world.
“The world lost a man with a huge intellect, and huge heart today," said Ms Ardern.