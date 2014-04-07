Former police officer accused of dishonestly accessing personal details

A 34-year-old former police officer has been charged with 21 counts of accessing a computer system for dishonest purposes.

Police said the man appeared at Auckland District Court this morning after a long-running investigation into the alleged conduct of the accused.

His name is suppressed, as are the names of the complainants in the case.

The charges relate to allegedly accessing the personal information of a number of people, police said. They don't believe anyone else was complicit in the alleged offending.