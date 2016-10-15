Former Police Association boss wants to stand for Labour in Peter Dunne's electorate

Former Police Association President Greg O'Connor wants to run for the Labour Party in this year's General Election, calling the decision a "natural one".

Mr O'Connor confirmed today he is seeking nomination to stand in the Ohariu seat, long held by United Future's Peter Dunne.

"For the last 20 years, I have successfully advocated for police officers, nationally and internationally, and I now seek to use those skills to represent the people of Ohariu," he said in a statement.

"I want to be part of a government which is focused on ensuring all New Zealanders receive proper housing, education, health care and jobs.

"I have a strong sense of social responsibility, and the ideals and ethos of the Labour Party, which demand a fair go and opportunities for all New Zealanders, made the decision to join them a natural one."

Mr O'Connor resigned from the Police Association in October, firing a parting shot in government's direction on his way out.

"More police are desperately and urgently needed," he said at the time.