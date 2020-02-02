Former PM Mike Moore to be remembered in public funeral service in Auckland

A public funeral service will be held in Auckland for former Prime Minister Mike Moore.

Mr Moore passed away on Sunday at his home in Auckland at the age of 71.

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the funeral service will be held on Friday 14 February at 2pm at Dilworth School senior campus, in Epsom.

“The service will be a celebration of Mike’s life and a chance for his family, friends and members of the public to pay their respects,” said Ms Ardern.

The service is being arranged in coordination with Mr Moore’s widow, Yvonne Moore.

A condolence book is available to the public in the main foyer of Parliament House.

The country’s 34th Prime Minister, Mr Moore suffered a stroke in 2015. His health had been declining in recent years.