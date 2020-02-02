TODAY |

Former PM Mike Moore to be remembered in public funeral service in Auckland

Source:  1 NEWS

A public funeral service will be held in Auckland for former Prime Minister Mike Moore. 

Your playlist will load after this ad

Tributes have flowed from his friends and former colleagues. Source: 1 NEWS

Mr Moore passed away on Sunday at his home in Auckland at the age of 71. 

Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern announced the funeral service will be held on Friday 14 February at 2pm at Dilworth School senior campus, in Epsom.

“The service will be a celebration of Mike’s life and a chance for his family, friends and members of the public to pay their respects,” said Ms Ardern. 

READ MORE
'He was family' - Clayton Cosgrove pays emotional tribute to Mike Moore
Former Prime Minister Mike Moore dies aged 71

The service is being arranged in coordination with Mr Moore’s widow, Yvonne Moore. 

A condolence book is available to the public in the main foyer of Parliament House.

The country’s 34th Prime Minister, Mr Moore suffered a stroke in 2015. His health had been declining in recent years.

At just 16 years old Mr Moore became a member of the New Zealand Labour Party and was first elected to the Auckland seat of Eden in 1972. He was New Zealand’s youngest Member of Parliament at 23 years old.

New Zealand
Auckland
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
03:09
One person stopped from boarding Air NZ flight evacuating Wuhan
2
Flooding forces Southland farmers to use jetboat to save livestock
3
Stay of execution for some crayfish as fishers return them to sea; sales crippled by coronavirus
4
Pamela Anderson splits from fifth husband after just 12 days
5
Raw: Water rages down swollen Mataura River, amid fears level will raise further
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
01:01

Flooding forces Southland farmers to use jetboat to save livestock

'Simply reprehensible' - Plaques stolen from Palmerston North cemetery
01:45

Chinese students fear visa issues over coronavirus travel ban complications
00:25

Raw: Water rages down swollen Mataura River, amid fears level will raise further