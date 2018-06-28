 

Former PM Jenny Shipley hospitalised in Australia with shattered arm following fall

Former Prime Minister Dame Jenny Shipley is recovering in hospital after shattering her upper arm in Australia last week.

Dame Jenny, New Zealand's first female prime minister, was visiting family in Sydney when she missed a step, falling to the hard tiled floor below, NZ Herald reports.

"I've got a very spectacularly bruised face and eye and I've shattered the top part of my arm, the humerus, just up by the socket," Dame Shipley said.

"I'm just staying grounded for a few days and on some good quality drugs and I'm taking it quietly."

She had visited the Taronga Park Zoo before the accident.

"It couldn't have had a lovelier day but of course I got carted off in an ambulance and tested the Australian health system."

Dame Jenny was unable to attend the graduation of Police wing 315 from the Royal New Zealand Police College, of which she is the patron.

"It broke my heart to be honest, not to be able to go and celebrate with them but I sent a message which I understand has been read to them."

She will consult a surgeon about her recovery process on Monday.


