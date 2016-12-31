 

Former parliamentarian and Wellington mayor Dame Fran Wilde ‘delighted’ with NY Honour

Dame Fran Wilde says she’s is honoured to become a Dame Companion of the said Order.
Wellington

Black Caps celebrate a wicket against Bangladesh

Live updates: Black Caps v Bangladesh third ODI

The ex-Black Caps skipper walloped 72 runs as the Heat defeated the Hurricanes by 7 wickets.

McCullum, Lynn combine to annihilate Hobart Hurricanes in Big Bash


Martin was visiting a homeless shelter in London when he grabbed his guitar and began singing Last Christmas.

Video: Coldplay's Chris Martin pays tribute to George Michael

Malone says he wants to prove to young aspiring athletes that people with disabilities are capable in competing with able body athletes.

'It's an honour to be recognised' - Liam Malone humbled by NZOM appointment

Keith Avila called police after overhearing two passengers instructing a teenage girl.

Uber driver turns hero rescuing girl from sex trafficking ring

Thousands of people gathered to see the double gold medallist honoured with the key to the city.

Liam Malone, Anna Grimaldi, Peter Burling and Blair Tuke all named Members of NZOM after stellar results in Rio

All four athletes competed on the world's biggest stage in 2016.

Unsung heroes of grassroots community work recognised in New Year's Honours list

Valerie Adams sits atop the NY's Honours list but below her star power is recognition of grassroots work in the community.

Shot put hero Valerie Adams named Dame Companion of NZ Order of Merit in New Year's Honours List

Adams says her New Year's Honour recognises her for who she is as a person and 'not just the muscles'.

Alan Langdon and his six-year-old left Kawhia Harbour two weeks ago, heading north.

Missing Kiwi sailor and daughter may have headed overseas - investigator

Alan Langdon has been involved in a custody battle over daughter Que for the last two years.

Live stream: 1 NEWS at 6pm

