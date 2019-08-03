Former NZ Herald journalist found dead at Auckland Domain

The body of a man found at a central Auckland park yesterday is believed to be that of former New Zealand Herald journalist Murray Ralph Mason.

Murray Mason worked as a political journalist and business editor at the paper during the 70s and 80s.

Former colleague Rod Pascoe told Stuff Mr Mason was a "lovely fellow to be around".

Mr Pascoe said he was sad to hear of Mr Mason's death and remembered him as a wonderful colleague.

"He was always incredibly tolerant of people, he never judged anybody, I think in part due to his own struggles.

"It's a tragic story of someone who was incredibly gifted."

According to a spokeswoman, Mr Mason had a reclusive lifestyle and had isolated himself from his family many years ago. He is survived by two adult sons and two daughters.

Emergency services were called to his sudden death on Lower Domain Drive in the Auckland Domain just before 9am yesterday after his body was found.