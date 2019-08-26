TODAY |

Former New Zealand First MP Pita Paraone has died

Former New Zealand First MP Pita Paraone has died.

New Zealand First Leader Winston Peters expressed his sadness today at the loss of the former Beehive colleague.

“On behalf of New Zealand First let me express our condolences to Pita’s wife, Elva, his three children and wider whānau,” Mr Peters said.

“Northland and the people of New Zealand have lost a man who cared deeply for his people and country and worked endlessly to make New Zealand a better country for us all,” Mr Peters added.

Mr Paraone was a long-serving party and board member of New Zealand First. He was first elected to Parliament in 2002 and served in the 47th, 48th, and 51st Parliaments.

Labour MP Nanaia Mahuta, who serves as Minister of Local Government and Māori Development, said today the passing of Mr Paraone will leave a huge gap in local government and Māori politics.

“Pita has held a number of leadership roles within Māori Affairs - Te Puni Kōkiri, the Māori Trustee - Te Tumu Paeroa, the Māori Language Commission - Te Taura Whiri, the National Waitangi Trust, and more recently the Local Government Commission," she said in a statement.

“I will miss his cheerful and solid contribution to local government after he was appointed chair of the Local Government Commission this year."

He was appointed a member of the New Zealand Order of Merit for services to Māori and the community in 1997 and also spent a lengthy period serving on the board of the Waitangi National Trust.

His death comes after failing to recover from heart surgery several weeks earlier, RNZ reports.

Pita Paraone. Source: rnz.co.nz
