Former National MP Andrew Falloon won't be prosecuted over sex images sent to 19-year-old woman

Former National MP Andrew Falloon won't be prosecuted over sending an unsolicited pornographic image of a female to a 19-year-old woman earlier in the year.
Falloon, the then Rangitata MP, resigned from Parliament following the revelation.
Today, police said after a through investigation raised by National leader Judith Collins and the initial complainant, it was decided no charges would be laid.
"Whilst we acknowledge that the material sent was distressing for those who received the images, the investigation found that the actions did not meet the criminal threshold necessary to support a prosecution, and no criminal charges will be laid.
"We have today advised the complainants of the outcome of our inquiry."