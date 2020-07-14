Former National leader Todd Muller to retire at next election

Former National Party leader Todd Muller is standing down at the next election.

He is taking five weeks pre-approved medical leave to care for his wife who is undergoing a significant medical procedure and will return to Parliament after the winter recess.

National Party's Todd Muller and Nikki Kaye. Source: Getty

"This has been a difficult decision because being a MP has been a huge privilege, but it does come with a cost," Muller said.

"I have decided to prioritise my health and family and move onto the next chapter of my life."

Muller has been an MP for nine years for the Bay of Plenty.

Muller rolled Simon Bridges last year, holding the National leadership briefly before standing down due to mental health reasons. Judith Collins then took over the role.

"The highlight of my role is undoubtedly serving my local community," Muller said.

"I particularly enjoy working with my various local communities from Papamoa to Omokoroa pushing hard for the amenities and infrastructure that our growing region deserves."

"I can assure them all I won’t stop advocating for mental health facilities, afterhours A&E and roads for my remaining time as their MP."