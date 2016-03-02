Former Napier councillor faces second trial over alleged murder of wife in Canada

A New Zealander accused of murdering his wife in Canada has failed to get the charge dropped and will face a second trial in August.

Former Napier councillor Peter Beckett Source: 1 NEWS

Former Napier councillor Peter Beckett is charged with the second-degree murder of his wife Laura Letts-Beckett at Arrow Lake in British Columbia in 2010.

He stood trial last year but a Kamloops jury could not reach a unanimous verdict. Earlier this year his lawyers sought to have the charge dropped because of the "unreasonably delay" in the case.

However, British Columbia Supreme Court Justice Alison Beames has now denied the application, Kamloops This Week reports.

A second trial will start in nearby Kelowna on August 21.

Laura Letts-Beckett, who was allegedly murdered by her Kiwi husband Peter Beckett. Source: Supplied

Beckett served on Napier City Council from 1998 to 2001 before leaving to live in Canada.

He is accused of pushing Ms Letts-Beckett off a boat in order to collect inheritance and insurance money, along with their house.