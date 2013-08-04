 

Former MP Georgina Beyer invited to speak at prestigious Oxford Union

Former politician Georgina Beyer has been invited to speak at the Oxford Union, a debating society at the University of Oxford, England.

Former MP Georgina Beyer.

Source: 1 NEWS

Ms Beyer, a former Labour MP and the world's first openly transsexual mayor, has been given the opportunity to speak about her experience as a public figure, Stuff reports.

The former politician will follow in the footsteps of former prime ministers David Lange and Helen Clark.

Ms Beyer, who underwent a kidney transplant last year, is currently "putting in a few calls" to help raise funds for the trip.

Oxford Union said Ms Beyer's journey from being a sex worker to Carterton mayor in the "predominantly white and conservative" Wairarapa, would serve as an inspiration to the university's students.

"Of course, I'm famous for never writing speeches but giving some of the best ones we've had in Parliament," Ms Beyer said.

"I don't want to do so much talking, more answering questions, which is usually more helpful."

The former politician is anticipating questions on gender politics - a hot-button issue both here and abroad. 

"There's seemingly a minority of women, not just in New Zealand but around the world, who have got some issues with this emerging transgender activism and pieces of law being changed, whereby they feel that perhaps their gender is under siege.

"They're making some wild allegations ... I don't entirely agree with them, I think they're valid issues to be raised."
 


