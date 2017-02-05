Former MP and broadcaster Willie Jackson to stand for Labour Party in General Election

Former broadcaster and MP Willie Jackson is having another tilt at politics with Andrew Little confirming that Mr Jackson will stand for the Labour Party in this year's General Election.

Today at Waitangi the Labour leader confirmed that Mr Jackson will stand on Labour's list for the September 23 election.

"We want to continue to deepen and strengthen our representation of Maori," Mr Little said.

"There is a voice not well heard and that is the voice of urban Maori.

"I think Willie brings very strong credentials in that regard.

"I want to see his engergy and background that he brings helping Labour."



Mr Jackson entered parliament in 1999 as an Alliance Party member. He was also leader of Mana Motuhake from 2001 until 2004.

He believes it's a challenge for any Maori grouping in a mainstream party to have an independent voice but says it's been done before.

"It all imploded (with Mana Motuhake) but I think it worked well for a number of years and I think it's worked well in Labour too when they've had strong Maori MPs in there," he said.