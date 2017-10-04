Former mistress of Las Vegas mass shooter Stephen Paddock living in Auckland

The former mistress of an American mass shooter who killed more than 50 people at a Las Vegas music festival in 2017 has been found to be living in Auckland.

Source: 1 NEWS

It comes after the woman, who has not been identified, had a gun seized by police Friday after it was carried in a handbag to a shopping mall with her son this week, according to the Herald on Sunday. The gun was later discovered to be a replica.



The woman, who is in her 20s, told the Herald on Sunday that she had left the US with her son from the guilt of former partner Stephen Paddock's actions.

Paddock killed 58 people and injured hundreds more when he opened fire into a crowd of concertgoers at the Route 91 Harvest country music festival from his room on the 32nd floor of the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino on October 1, 2017. He was later found dead from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

"I have been living here a while but I didn't want anyone to know. The investigation is still ongoing in the States," she said.

"I still live with a lot of guilt knowing I could have potentially prevented it so as a result, I have a lot of people who want me dead for failing to do something."