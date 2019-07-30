TODAY |

Former minister defends Oranga Tamariki as protest organisers explain push behind today's hikoi

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Politics

The organisers of a nationwide hikoi today against the uplift of Māori children by Oranga Tamariki say it's time for Māori to take control of their own tamariki.

A video which emerged in June showing the uplift of a newborn from its mother at a maternity ward has prompted a widespread discussion about how to achieve the best outcomes for Māori children who are uplifted by the state.

The Hands Off Our Tamariki movement was born, and a hikoi will be held today to Parliament in Wellington, as well as in other parts of the country.

This morning on TVNZ1's Breakfast programme, the former minister responsible for the creation of Oranga Tamariki, Anne Tolley, fronted up to talk about the changes she made, and whether or not they have been successful.

"Oranga Tamariki was created so that it could not only deal with a crisis, but it could actually work to prevent children from needing to come into state care," Ms Tolley said.

Ms Tolley said taking a child away from its family was "the absolute last resort".

The overhaul of Oranga Tamariki - previously known as Child Youth and Family - "was always going to take a long time".

"I kept saying this is not a quick fix," Ms Tolley said. "This was a four- or five-year overhaul of a process that hasn't worked for anyone - it hadn't worked for the children and it hadn't worked for the family of those children.

"On the one hand, yes, we want our children to remain with their families - that's the best place for them - but on the other hand the state does have a responsibility to those children to keep them safe, and that's always going to be a point of conflict."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Te Kōtahi Institute's Leonie Pihama and Laura O'Connell Rapira of ActionStation talk to Breakfast. Source: Breakfast

Te Kōtahi Institute's Leonie Pihama and Laura O'Connell Rapira of ActionStation also appeared on the programme today to talk about the reasons behind the hikoi, and what Māori are asking for.

Ms Pihama said that "the state has done this for over 200 years very badly and continue to do it in a very punitive and destructive way".

"It's time now to hand it over to Māori - to whānau, hapu and iwi Māori organisations - and Whānau Ora to take control of the wellbeing of our whānau and our tamariki."

Marchers are expected to gather at the Parliament grounds early this afternoon.

Watch the full interviews above.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Anne Tolley defended the changes that were made under her leadership. Source: Breakfast
More From
New Zealand
Māori Issues
Politics
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
00:15
The Black Cap has seemingly put some the pain from the World Cup behind him.
Martin Guptill breaks hotel room window in extraordinary T20 innings for Worcestershire
2
The head of the Māori Council said the housing development at the site is to meet surging demand for housing.
Tense standoff between Breakfast host and Māori Council head over Ihumātao
3
Kelsey Browne was hoping for some encouragement from Rob Wright but all she got was some harsh truths.
Camera catches Aussie netball star getting blasted by coach during frank discussion - 'I can't give you a positive when you're not doing it'
4
The deputy PM and NZ First leader talked to TVNZ1’s Breakfast today about his party’s falling poll numbers.
Winston Peters lashes out at 'biased' 1 NEWS Colmar Brunton poll after NZ First drops nearly two per cent
5
Corrections are investigating after the video appeared on a closed Facebook group.
Corrections to charge Auckland Prison inmates who broadcast live sparring video
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
zimmer frame generic elderly

NZ rest home operator told to apologise after man with dementia fell 97 times in 10 months
02:14
It’s been 40 years since the then National government took cars off the road for a day a week.

Back in the Day: Petrol shortages see NZ government introduce car-less days
03:55
It’s not just a fad for a small clique of enthusiasts.

As board games make a comeback, Kiwis cram special venues
05:54
The telly ended by being delivered to the wrong house, and that’s just the beginning of the problems.

Fair Go: World of trouble for woman who bought TV from KiwiOwn door-to-door sales company