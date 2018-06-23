Former Māori Affairs Minister Koro Wētere dies aged 83

Former Minister of Māori Affairs Koro Tainui Wētere CBE has died aged 83.

Koro Wētere Source: RNZ rnz.co.nz

Mr Wētere died at Te Kuiti Hospital in the King Country this morning with family in attendence.

He was a member of Ngāti Maniapoto and served as an MP between 1969 and 1996 for the Western Māori electorate.

He became Minister of Māori Affairs in 1984 when Labour won the election.

In 1990 he refused to translate his speeches given to parliament in Māori into English - one of many steps he took during his career to push the use of Māori langugage in public.