Former league coach Mike McClennan's family speak about his devastating death

Sunday

It’s one of the toughest decisions many of us will face in life – what to do with a loved parent or partner who can no longer care for themselves.

Mike McClennan died when staff at the dementia unit he lived in failed to keep him safe. Source: Sunday

For the McClennan family it was an absolute last resort to put their beloved Dad Mike into Milton Court Rest Home in Orewa.

To them, Mike McClennan, once a brave Kiwi league player who few could stop on the field, was invincible.

As he got older and dementia took hold, Mike’s mind led him to believe he was still a dazzling player and coach, and still unstoppable.

The reality is the rest home failed to care for him and the consequences were devastating.

