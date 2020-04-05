Former league coach Mike McClennan's family speak about his devastating death

It’s one of the toughest decisions many of us will face in life – what to do with a loved parent or partner who can no longer care for themselves.

For the McClennan family it was an absolute last resort to put their beloved Dad Mike into Milton Court Rest Home in Orewa.

To them, Mike McClennan, once a brave Kiwi league player who few could stop on the field, was invincible.

As he got older and dementia took hold, Mike’s mind led him to believe he was still a dazzling player and coach, and still unstoppable.

The reality is the rest home failed to care for him and the consequences were devastating.