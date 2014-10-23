Former Kiwis player Shaun Kenny-Dowall escapes conviction after pleading guilty to cocaine possession in Sydney court

Former Kiwis and Roosters star Shaun Kenny-Dowall has escaped conviction and been given a 12 month good behaviour bond after pleading guilty to cocaine possession.

The 29-year-old's lawyer entered the plea in Sydney's Downing Centre Local Court this morning, after he was arrested at The Ivy nightclub in early May.

He was believed to have been found with 0.46 of a gram of the substance, but the charge was amended to record the amount as .29 of a gram.

It was one of multiple cocaine-related incidents that plunged the NRL into crisis, occurring just a day before then-Kiwis captain Jesse Bromwich and Kevin Proctor were allegedly caught snorting cocaine following this year's ANZAC Test loss to the Kangaroos in Canberra.