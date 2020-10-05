TODAY |

Former Gloriavale members want larger inquiry into sexual abuse allegations

Source:  1 NEWS

Former members say sexual abuse is rife at the controversial Christian community of Gloriavale.

Your playlist will load after this ad

Former members are concerned about the vulnerability of children and say while some charges have recently been laid, much of the abuse never comes to light. Source: 1 NEWS

It comes as sexual abuse charges have been laid, but the victims say much of it gets ignored.

“I'll be careful what I say here but it's personal to me. The abuse it was part of my life and that was one of the reasons why I didn’t want to raise my daughter there,” ex-Gloriavale member Rosanna Overcomer told 1 NEWS.

She escaped with her family to a Canterbury farm seven years ago.

After discovering Gloriavale’s founder Hopeful Christian had been jailed for sexual abuse in the nineties, she says residents were told he'd been locked up for being a Christian.

“That started us really on a journey of questioning a lot of things,” Overcomer said.

Her friend Virginia Courage also walked away from the only life she'd known just a year ago.

“I have my own personal issues from childhood and I have some extremely attractive daughters and I was extremely concerned about them right from little girls.”

Last month, a 21-year-old man was charged with doing an indecent act on three children at Gloriavale.

Last night, 1 NEWS reported on claims of unsafe work practices at Gloriavale.

Your playlist will load after this ad

A recent investigation cleared the religious sect, but former residents that's because the true story was hidden. Source: 1 NEWS

Government agencies are continuing to investigate, but those who've left want a wider-ranging inquiry.

Overcomer says she took her claims to police 10 years ago but Gloriavale elders just denied everything.

“It was 10 of them against one. they said I was lying, I don’t have money for lawyers like they do.”

Gloriavale community leaders have refused to comment on the sexual abuse allegations.

New Zealand
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
01:58
UK satire pokes fun at Jacinda Ardern's handling of Covid-19 - 'Super-Kiwi-socialistic-extra-nice Jacinda'
2
'Extremely upsetting' - vandal cuts hole in Zealandia's sanctuary fence
3
Five-month-old baby dies after stroller struck by vehicle on Auckland's North Shore
4
Jacinda Ardern on Spitting Image puppet appearance - ‘I was surprised by the emphasis on the ginger crunch’
5
Young man was playing music with friends in Auckland park before being found dead
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Labour promise to ban conversion therapy, review adoption laws if re-elected

New covered stadium in Christchurch takes huge step forward with funding signed off by Govt, local council

Five-month-old baby dies after stroller struck by vehicle on Auckland's North Shore

'Extremely upsetting' - vandal cuts hole in Zealandia's sanctuary fence