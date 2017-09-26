Former Gloriavale man pleads guilty to sex offending against children

A former Gloriavale man has pleaded guilty to 11 charges of sexual offending against children.

The Gloriavale community on the West Coast. Source: 1 NEWS

The man, who has name suppression, appeared via video link from Christchurch at the Greymouth District Court today.

He is facing a total of 38 charges including rape, sexual violation and indecent assault. He has pleaded not guilty to 27 charges.

The offending is alleged to have happened at the West Coast commune and involves boys and girls, with some aged under 12 years.

Defence counsel Douglas Brown did not seek bail for his client, but fought for strong suppression to ensure he had a fair trial.

The man has been remanded in custody until October 6.