TODAY |

Former Gloriavale man pleads guilty to sex offending against children

Ryan Boswell, 1 NEWS Reporter
Breaking Source:  1 NEWS

A former Gloriavale man has pleaded guilty to 11 charges of sexual offending against children.

The Gloriavale community on the West Coast. Source: 1 NEWS

The man, who has name suppression, appeared via video link from Christchurch at the Greymouth District Court today.

He is facing a total of 38 charges including rape, sexual violation and indecent assault. He has pleaded not guilty to 27 charges.

The offending is alleged to have happened at the West Coast commune and involves boys and girls, with some aged under 12 years.

Defence counsel Douglas Brown did not seek bail for his client, but fought for strong suppression to ensure he had a fair trial.

The man has been remanded in custody until October 6.

Police and Oranga Tamariki launched an investigation into claims of abuse at Gloriavale in July 2020.

New Zealand
Ryan Boswell
West Coast
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
Tom Walsh books final spot after foul call overturned
2
Former Gloriavale man pleads guilty to sex offending against children
3
Hilary Barry proudly references BSA ruling about her anti-vaxxer comments
4
'Oh my God' — Pair's incredible encounter with orca in Bay of Islands
5
MSD to partially refund beneficiary stuck in Sydney
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Tūpuna portraits helping prisoners connect with whakapapa

Judith Collins 'very happy' to call the country Aotearoa

Ex-cops charged in George Floyd's death want separation from Chauvin

One person dead after vehicle and bus crash in Auckland