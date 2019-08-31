TODAY |

Former gang leader eyes new role as Far North mayor

He once led a life of drugs, violence and crime, but with those days now behind him former gang leader Jay Hepi is eyeing up a new role as Far North mayor.

The Destiny Church member says his experiences make him a good candidate for the job.

It's not often you see election campaigning in Moerewa, but then Jay Hepi isn't your usual mayoral candidate.

Three years ago, he was involved with gangs. He's been to jail and has a string of convictions - he doesn't even know how many.

"I've lived experiences that I don't think any other candidate can really experience," he told 1 NEWS.

It's quite the contrast to incumbent mayor and rival, former National MP John Carter, and the others in the running.

Mr Hepi has never been to a council meeting and this will be the first time he's ever voted. 

"I've been in leadership for 23 years and I've experienced all the trials and tribulations of a leader," he said. 

Asked is he comparing being a gang leader to being the mayor of the Far North District Council, he said: "No, I'm not comparing it, but I'm saying I have attributes that'll work for being the Far North District Mayor."

And locals in Moerewa tend to agree.

"He knows what needs to be done man, because he started from the bottom," one said.

Another said: "He's gone through those struggles, the same kind of struggles that you'll see round here."

And some of those struggles have been because of methamphetamine.

Asked what was his involvement in 'P', he said: "I was a part of the whole dynamic of the world. Now I've been through that I've lost my family, I've lost near 20 friends to the destruction it has."

Now Mr Hepi wants to be the solution.

1 NEWS reporter Helen Castles says Jay Hepi certainly is well known in the Far North and has a strong fan base, particularly among Māori and Destiny Church members.

"And by throwing his hat in the ring, he's attracted attention from those that wouldn't usually vote. But of all those I saw Jay interact with while campaigning, only one was actually registered to vote," Castles reported. 

And with enrollment to vote closed already, a special vote is the only option.

The challenge for Jay Hepi now is to turn support into action.

