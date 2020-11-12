TODAY |

Former executive becomes handyman, and is happier, after lockdown inspired new career

Source:  Seven Sharp

After seven years running a marketing design company, Hamilton man Phil Pankhurst swapped out the laptop for landscaping over the Covid-19 lockdowns.

Your playlist will load after this ad

With a family of four to support, Phil Pankhurst changed tact and hasn’t looked back. Source: Seven Sharp

Filling his day helping locals with odd jobs, it’s now become his new career.

He says it wasn’t easy making the move, however.

“To be honest there were some pretty scary times there during the lockdown and what-have-you but once we really pushed for it and we wanted to do what we wanted to do, we followed it along and with the support of our friends and other businesses and – just the people of the Waikato really, who all came together and it made the process incredibly easy - once you let go of the fear of what’s going to happen."

He says the new business is going “overwhelmingly well” and is excited to see where the venture will head.

“We are just doing a good job. We are not charging some ridiculous rates to get it done, we are not cutting any corners, we are just going out there and as long as the bills are paid we are happy and you are happy.

“It’s really, really exciting to see where this is going,” he says.

Pankhurst says if people’s careers have been tipped upside down, it’s an opportunity to do something different.

“If you’re passionate about something, try and find a way to monetise it. Try and find a way to do more of it,” he says.

“You can get out of the situation you are in and into something that was better than before.”

Watch his full interview with Seven Sharp in the video above. 

New Zealand
Employment
Coronavirus Pandemic
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
04:05
Fair Go: Man baffled by claim his $190 steel cap boots deteriorated because he didn't wear them enough
2
Government weighs up Covid-19 alert level change after community case in Auckland
3
Property investors now need a 30% deposit after ASB hikes LVR
4
UK nurse re-arrested on suspicion of murdering more than a dozen babies
5
Auckland community case went to work while awaiting Covid-19 test result - attempted to call in sick
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

One person killed in single-car crash in small Otago settlement

Person dies after small aircraft crashes in West Coast
01:49

Watch: Auckland police reunite autistic girl, brother with stolen bikes - 'Oh my goodness'

University of Auckland to hold exams online tomorrow due to community Covid-19 case