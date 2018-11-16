TODAY |

Former employee gets home detention for stealing $225,000 from Defence Force

Source:  1 NEWS

A former New Zealand Defence Force (NZDF) administrator has been sentenced to 12 months’ home detention and 250 hours of community work for embezzling funds raised for the health, wellbeing and retention of army personnel.

Source: 1 NEWS

Paniparewhakaro Elizabeth Rangiuia stole approximately $225,000 over seven years from accounts holding funds raised by NZDF members.

The 60-year-old was sentenced today in the Palmerston North District Court.

She previously pleaded guilty to one representative charge of theft by person in a special relationship and one representative charge of false accounting.

“Ms Rangiuia abused her position of trust to steal a significant amount of charitable funds while she was employed at Waiouru,” Serious Fraud Office director Julie Read said.

“The defendant stole the funds which were raised by army personnel for her own benefit, spending most of the money on gambling. This was not spur of the moment offending but a course of conduct which continued over years.”

Ms Rangiuia worked for the NZDF for 31 years until her dismissal in September 2018.

New Zealand
Defence
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:50
Ardern denies claim there is Covid-19 community transmission when pressed by Muller
2
Businessman took wage subsidy despite believing company would survive without - won't pay it back
3
One new Covid-19 case in quarantine facilities in New Zealand today
4
National's Todd Muller suspects undetected community spread of Covid-19 in NZ
5
Northland school put in lockdown as search for 'dangerous' teen continues
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE
00:30

$30 million hole forcing St John Ambulance to cull 100 jobs

Three more Mongols gang leaders arrested today following yesterday's police raids

NIWA says ice lost from glacier over past three years equals the amount we drink
00:48

Person tested for Covid-19 after compassionate leave not responding to Ministry of Health