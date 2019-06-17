TODAY |

Former Emirates Team NZ director’s battle with motor neuron disease inspires charity drive

1 NEWS
More From
New Zealand
Team NZ
Americas Cup

Research into motor neurone disease has seen increased funding thanks to Emirates Team New Zealand, which named a research orgnisation as its official charity after its former director was diagnosed with the condition.

Greg Horton is currently battling the disease, which can affect 300 New Zealanders at any one time.

It’s a disease that erodes the signals from the brain that control movement, voice and eventually breathing.

Now the director of a company that will run the America’s Cup event in 2021, the 49-year-old father of three wants Kiwis to become more aware of the condition.

He says before he was diagnosed with the disease, he knew “nothing” about it. That ignorance led Team NZ to name the Motor Neuron Association as its official charity.

Team New Zealand Chief Operations Officer Kevin Shoebridge says it was an easy decision.

"An absolute no-brainer for us, supporting Greg firstly and then being much more aware of how debilitating and tough MND can be," he says.

Watch the full Seven Sharp segment in the video above. 

    Your playlist will load after this ad

    Greg Horton is fighting motor neuron disease. Source: Seven Sharp
    More From
    New Zealand
    Team NZ
    Americas Cup
    MOST
    POPULAR STORIES
    1
    This May 31, 2019, image from CCTV provided Monday, June 17, 2019, by New South Wales Police Force, , wearing black hooded jumper, , Australia. Theo's father Laurent Hayez said an encrypted phone message sent by him could hold a clue to the 18-year-old tourist's disappearance from an Australian coastal town. Theo Hayez was last seen leaving a Byron Bay nightclub late on May 31. Police said they are baffled by the disappearance. His father Laurent Hayez flew to Australia last week to take part in the search.(New South Wales Police Force via AP)
    Encrypted phone message could hold clue to tourist's disappearance in Australia
    2
    The Invercargill mayor is supporting fellow Southlander Blair Vining’s campaign for a national cancer plan.
    Invercargill Mayor Tim Shadbolt 'gets his kit off' for good cause
    3
    The NRL star admitted he had to go into the bathroom to compose himself during a team photoshoot.
    Benji Marshall 'got teary' putting Kiwis jersey back on after seven long years
    4
    Martin Taupau and Jamayne Isaako have chosen to represent Toa Samoa against Papua New Guinea on Saturday.
    Tongan star Jason Taumalolo happy to see NRL players choose Pacific teams
    5
    Marshall said he feels "embarrassed" getting praise from his teammates about his impact on rugby league in NZ.
    Benji Marshall 'taken aback' by praise from Kiwis teammate Shaun Johnson about changing the game
    MORE FROM
    New Zealand
    MORE
    Teacher reading book to primary school aged children

    Latest pay offer 'gutting' for principals of small schools
    01:41
    While It’s great for employees, businesses say it is causing big problems.

    Victim of its own success: Timaru on a recruitment drive, amid 10-year low in unemployment
    05:24

    BP launches 'Thank You Button' campaign to help Kiwis praise other motorists

    01:34
    Nine thousand bookings for next summer have been made in the first week of availability.

    Department of Conservation huts selling out like in-demand concert tickets