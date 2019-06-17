Former Emirates Team NZ director’s battle with motor neuron disease inspires charity drive

Research into motor neurone disease has seen increased funding thanks to Emirates Team New Zealand, which named a research orgnisation as its official charity after its former director was diagnosed with the condition.

Greg Horton is currently battling the disease, which can affect 300 New Zealanders at any one time.

It’s a disease that erodes the signals from the brain that control movement, voice and eventually breathing.

Now the director of a company that will run the America’s Cup event in 2021, the 49-year-old father of three wants Kiwis to become more aware of the condition.

He says before he was diagnosed with the disease, he knew “nothing” about it. That ignorance led Team NZ to name the Motor Neuron Association as its official charity.

Team New Zealand Chief Operations Officer Kevin Shoebridge says it was an easy decision.

"An absolute no-brainer for us, supporting Greg firstly and then being much more aware of how debilitating and tough MND can be," he says.