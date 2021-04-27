Former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull dies, aged 71

Former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull has died, aged 71.

Former Dunedin mayor Dave Cull. Source: rnz.co.nz

According to the Otago Daily Times Cull was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in October last year and had been receiving chemotherapy treatment.

Cull was first elected as Dunedin's mayor in 2010 and served three terms, before stepping down in 2019 to spend more time with his family.

Current Mayor of Dunedin Aaron Hawkins paid tribute to Cull in a statement today.

“He was a colleague, friend, and mentor to many, and I’m devastated for his whānau who deserved more time with Dave after his Mayoral duties were fulfilled.”

Dunedin City Council (DCC) chief executive Sandy Graham says Cull’s death will be keenly felt across the DCC family, especially by staff who worked closely with Cull during his time as Mayor.

“Our thoughts are with his family at this incredibly sad time.”