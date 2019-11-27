TODAY |

Former doctor Venod Skantha found guilty of murdering Dunedin teenager Amber-Rose Rush

Former Dunedin doctor Venod Skantha has been found guilty of murdering 16-year-old Amber-Rose Rush.

The jury returned its unanimous verdict this afternoon after only three hours of deliberations.

The court heard the 32-year-old stabbed Miss Rush to death in her bed shortly before midnight on February 2 last year.

The 16-year-old was stabbed to death in her bed on February 2, 2018. Source: 1 NEWS

The Crown called 69 witnesses over three weeks and put more than 1000 pages of evidence before the jury of 10 men and two women.

Yesterday morning the defence told the court it would not be offering any evidence or calling any witnesses.

Skantha has also been found guilty on four charges of threatening to kill relating to the prosecution's key witness and his family.

Justice Gerald Nation thanked the jury for its service.

Skantha will be sentenced in March.

The Crown said Skantha murdered Miss Rush to stop her coming forward with claims he was "touching up" minors, supplying them alcohol and offering money for sex.

But the defence claimed the prosecution's key witness, a teenager with name suppression, killed Miss Rush.

rnz.co.nz

Amber-Rose Rush and Venod Skantha Source: rnz.co.nz
