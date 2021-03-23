Former Dilworth tutor who died before his sexual assault trial can now be named

A former Dilworth tutor accused of historical sexual assault, who died before facing trial, can now be named as Keith Dixon.

Source: 1 NEWS

The 70-year-old Palmerston North man was alleged to have offended against three boys under the age of 16 in the early 1970s.

The charges laid against the former tutor at the boy’s school are being withdrawn and his name suppression has now been lifted.

The Palmerston North man died two weeks ago.

It can also be revealed Dixon was given prison sentences in 2014 and in 1997 for “similar offending”.

A total of nine men were charged in connection to Auckland’s Dilworth school as a result of the police investigation, Operation Beverley.

Three men have now died before facing trial — Dixon, Rex McIntosh and Richard Galloway.

Of the six men remaining, Ross Browne, Graeme Lindsay and two others with name suppression will go to trial together next year at the High Court in Auckland.

Another man, Alastair Harlow, will go to trial alone next year in the Auckland District Court.

Former assistant principal Ian Robert Wilson was the only man to plead guilty to his charges and was sentenced to three years and seven months in prison in March.

