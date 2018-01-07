Former Deputy PM Jim Anderton's funeral to be held in Christchurch today

The funeral of former Deputy Prime Minister of New Zealand Jim Anderton will be held in Christchurch today.

The funeral, which is being held at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Addington at 2pm, will be attended by dignitaries, but Governor-General Dame Patsy Reddy will not be able to attend.

Auckland-born Mr Anderton entered parliament as the Labour MP for the Christchurch electorate of Sydenham in 1984.

He died peacefully at Cashmere View Hospital in Christchurch on Sunday aged 79.

Since his death tributes have poured in for Mr Anderton, with Prime Minister Jacinda Ardern calling him "a man of huge integrity".