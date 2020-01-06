Former Defence Force worker pleads guilty to embezzling $225k from military charity

A former New Zealand Defence Force employee has pleaded guilty for stealing non-public funds while she was employed.

File picture. Source: NZDF

Paniparewhakaro Elizabeth Rangiuia, 60, embezzled around $225,000 over a period of seven years, authorities said. The money was taken from accounts holding money that had been raised for army personnel.

According to the Serious Fraud Office, Ranginuia had been "solely responsible" for managing the charitable funds.

The Army Non-Public Funds, which is registered as a charity, provides services for the "health, well being and retention of army personnel".

She had been employed as a financial administrator of club-related non-public funds at the Waiouru Military Training Facility from 2009, but had been working with the Defence Force from 1987 until she was dismissed in 2018.

"The defendant abused her position of trust to steal a significant amount of funds raised by army personnel," says SFO director Julie Read.

Rangiuia pleaded guilty to the charges of theft by person in a special relationship and false accounting brought by the Serious Fraud Office.