Former council candidate defends stabbing 'berserk' sea lion with spear on Dunedin beach

A former council candidate claims he was protecting his wife when he stabbed a sea lion with a spear on a Dunedin beach yesterday afternoon.

Sea lion (generic)

Matt Kraemer and his wife were diving for pāua when two sea lions began to follow and circle them for half an hour as they swam back to shore, the Otago Daily Times reports.

"If a sea lion bit one of us and pulled us under, either of us could have quickly drowned,” Mr Kraemer, who stood as an Otago Regional Council candidate this year, said.

One of the sea lions, he said, was at least 2.5 metres long, and was biting at their long diving fins and "making passes" as the couple made the 1.3km swim back to shore. It continued to follow them as they exited the water.

Mr Kraemer claimed the larger sea lion was less than a metre from his wife’s body when he used a spear from his speargun to “poke” the animal.

"I broke the skin and I'm sure I got into his fat but I know I didn't go very deep - about 3cm," he said.



"Without poking it, it wasn't going to go away."

Mr Kraemer said he was proud to defend himself and others from “berserk animals”, despite his actions being illegal.

"I am happy to champion the right to defend oneself and others from berserk animals, even if it is unlawful."

However, former Sea Lion Trust chairman Steve Broni said Mr Kraemer and his wife were unlikely to be in any real danger. He said the sea lion was likely "bluff charging", a false charge made by animals as a threat.

"Across Dunedin and Otago, nobody has ever been mauled by a New Zealand sea lion," Mr Broni said.