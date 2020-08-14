Former Cook Islands Prime Minister Dr Joseph Williams has died after Covid-19 battle

Former Cook Islands Prime Minister and Auckland-based GP Dr Joseph Williams has died aged 82.

Source: Website of the Governor-General

The Ministry of Health has this morning confirmed his death is the second Covid-19-related death in as many days.

Dr Williams was admitted to Auckland City Hospital on 13 August and passed away yesterday evening.

In his 80s, Dr Williams was also a widely regarded member of health services in both New Zealand and the Cook Islands. He was patron of the Pasifika Medical Association.

The Pasifika Medical Association reported his death earlier this morning.

Dr Williams' medical practice is located near the Americold coolstore in Mt Wellington, where employees have tested positive for the virus. Dr Williams continued to practice medicine until his “recent short illness”, the Pasifika Medical Association said.

Paying tribute to Dr Williams, his nephew, Dr Kiki Maoate ONZM said "His love, generosity and kindness has touched so many families, friends and colleagues. He has left us all with the gifts of his journey, and for that we are forever grateful."

Your playlist will load after this ad

Dr Williams spent 25 years in the Cook Islands and served as the Cook Islands Prime Minister in 1999.

He held many senior roles in the health sector in New Zealand, served on many advisory committees and led the establishment of many organisations including the Cook Islands Health Network.

Director-General of Health Dr Ashley Bloomfield described him as a well-known politician, physician and published author.

“Dr Williams was seen as a leading figure in the Cook Islands medical community and he will be sadly missed.

"Today’s sad news again reinforces the importance of our shared vigilance against Covid-19, the very serious consequences the virus can carry with it, and the measures we all need to take to stop the spread, break any chain of transmission and prevent deaths."

READ MORE Father-of-two taken off life support today was NZ's first Covid-19 death in over three months

Meanwhile Foreign Affairs Minister Winston Peters has paid tribute to Dr Williams, who was also a New Zealand First candidate in 2005.

“Dr Williams, a former Prime Minister of the Cook Islands, contributed very significantly to his two home countries through a lifetime of service,” Mr Peters said.

“As a doctor, a health researcher and as a politician, Dr Williams made a serious mark on the communities he served. He will be greatly missed in both New Zealand and the Cook Islands.”

Mr Peters offered his condolences to Dr Williams’ family, as well to as the people and government of the Cook Islands.

Dr Williams' passing follows the death of a man in his 50s yesterday, the first Covid-19 related death in New Zealand since May 28, over three months ago.