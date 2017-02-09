Former classmate of Auckland Grammar boy charged with first degree murder in US say he was 'easily led astray'

A former classmate of an Auckland man who may face the death penalty in the United States says Clinton Thinn was a "meth addict".

The 29-year-old is being held at George Bailey Detention Facility in San Diego following an alleged bank robbery in June last year.

The murder charge was laid after an incident at the maximum security facility.

A classmate who attended Auckland Grammer with Thinn told 1 NEWS NOW that Thinn was arrested as a teenager after he walked around with a rifle.

"He got clean and went back to uni but fell off the wagon a few years ago."

He said Thinn would post live rap videos to Facebook at "crazy hours of the night" while he was high on drugs.

His former classmate expressed his concerns for this former peer, saying "he's got some serious mental health issues and he's easily led astray".

Thin is the stepbrother of Auckland Central MP Nikki Kaye who told 1 NEWS, "This is a difficult and sad time for all those affected by what has happened".

"As this is before the courts, I will not be commenting any further."

If convicted, Thinn faces a minimum of 25 years in prison or the death penalty. His bail has been set at $2 million.

NZME reports Thinn was picked on in prison because of his accent and had joined a white supremacist prison gang in the US called the Aryan Brotherhood.