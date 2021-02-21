Former Christchurch paramedic releases emotional musical tribute to mark 10th anniversary of earthquake

A former paramedic has released an emotional musical tribute to mark the 10th anniversary of the Christchurch earthquake.

Kris Baines was working as a St John’s paramedic when the deadly 6.3 magnitude quake hit on February 22, 2011.

He spent most of his time at the CTV building, which collapsed, killing 115 people.

“It doesn’t feel like 10 years when you look at the photos, look at the videos. But even ten months after I couldn’t believe I was there because it seemed so surreal like did it even happen,” Baines said.

The composition titled, ‘From the Rubble’, was recorded in collaboration with Andrew Joyce, the principal cellist from the New Zealand Symphony Orchestra.

The pianist and composer told 1 NEWS he wanted to write a piece of music that was “not just helpful to me but was also helpful to others”.

He said it alternates between very low “maybe disturbing notes” and is contrasted with “very light emotive notes”.

“I guess it was communicating that there’s a terrible event that’s happened.

“There’s aftershocks, there’s the pain and the suffering and then somebody’s rescued and then there’s another aftershock and it's all very difficult,” Baines said.

A music video has been filmed at several locations in Christchurch, which includes “a very moving section in which all 185 names of those who lost their lives in the quake are displayed.”

Baines will play the song to the victims’ families in a private memorial service tomorrow.