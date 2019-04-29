TODAY |

Former Auckland teacher found guilty of five charges of indecent acts on boys

Source: 

A jury has found a former Auckland schoolteacher accused of abusing six teenage boys guilty of half the charges he faced.

Benjy Swann appeared in the High Court in Auckland. Source: rnz.co.nz

Benjamin Swann, 56, had pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of performing an indecent act on a young person.

In the High Court in Auckland this morning the jury found Swann guilty of five of the charges, but was unable to reach a verdict on the other five.

The jury had retired a week ago to consider its verdicts.

The trial is one of a limited number allowed to resume this week under alert level 3, as it had reached the deliberation stage.

rnz.co.nz

New Zealand
Auckland
Crime and Justice
MOST
POPULAR STORIES
1
02:40
Nine new cases of Covid-19 in New Zealand in the community
2
NZ Post centre in Auckland undergoes 'deep clean' after shift worker tests positive for Covid-19
3
Pacific health leader warns of potential for 'wildfire' Covid-19 spread in Pacific community
4
Auckland locations visited by Covid-19 cases include Buttabean fitness class and guinea pig show
5
New wage subsidy forecast to cover 470,000 jobs
MORE FROM
New Zealand
MORE

Christchurch woman missing for more than a week found safe and well
01:53

New coffee cart becomes community hub for locals in St Bathans, Central Otago
00:54

Auckland locations visited by Covid-19 cases include Buttabean fitness class and guinea pig show

Far North community checkpoints considered to keep Covid-19 out