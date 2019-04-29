Former Auckland teacher found guilty of five charges of indecent acts on boys

A jury has found a former Auckland schoolteacher accused of abusing six teenage boys guilty of half the charges he faced.

Benjy Swann appeared in the High Court in Auckland. Source: rnz.co.nz

Benjamin Swann, 56, had pleaded not guilty to 10 charges of performing an indecent act on a young person.

In the High Court in Auckland this morning the jury found Swann guilty of five of the charges, but was unable to reach a verdict on the other five.

The jury had retired a week ago to consider its verdicts.