Former Auckland music teacher sentenced to five years jail for sexual offending against boys

A man who formerly worked as a music teacher has been sentenced to five years in jail for historic sexual offences against two young boys.

Police said today that Dennis Pierrepont Brimble, 63, was sentenced this morning for seven charges he committed against two boys aged 14 and 11.

The offences took place in 1984 in West Auckland, and in 2001 on the North Shore.

Brimble worked as a music teacher in both of those areas, and has also worked and lived in Australia.

Police extended their thanks to both of the victims "for having the bravery and courage to come forward".

Police also encouraged anyone with information about these matters, and who wants to talk about them, to call Detective Constable Murray Speirs of the Waitemata Adult Sexual Assault Team on 021 191 4207 - he can also be emailed at murray.speirs@police.govt.nz

