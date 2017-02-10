 

Former Auckland Grammar student allegedly strangled fellow inmate in US prison

Former Auckland Grammar student Clinton Thinn allegedly strangled a fellow inmate and has been charged with first degree murder. 

Clinton Thinn could face the death penalty or 25 years in prison after being charged with first degree murder.
Source: NBC7

The 29-year-old former Auckland Grammar student, who is the stepbrother of MP Nikki Kaye, is being held at George Bailey Detention Facility in San Diego following an alleged bank robbery in June last year.

The murder charge was laid after an incident at the maximum security facility which resulted in the death of fellow prisoner Lyle Woodward. 

NBC reporter Omari Fleming told Fairfax that Woodward had marks on his neck, "which would suggest strangulation". 

If found guilty, Thinn faces the death penalty or a minimum of 25 years in prison.

A former classmate of the Auckland man told 1 NEWS NOW that Thinn was a "meth addict", who was "easily led astray".

"He got clean and went back to uni but fell off the wagon a few years ago."

He said Thinn would post live rap videos to Facebook at "crazy hours of the night" while he was high on drugs.

His former classmate expressed his concerns for this former peer, saying "he's got some serious mental health issues and he's easily led astray".

Auckland Central MP Ms Kaye told 1 NEWS: "This is a difficult and sad time for all those affected by what has happened.

"As this is before the courts, I will not be commenting any further."

