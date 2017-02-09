Former Auckland Grammar boy charged with first degree murder in US is MP Nikki Kaye's stepbrother

An Auckland man who may be facing the death penalty in the United States is the stepbrother of MP Nikki Kaye.

Clinton Thinn, 29, is being held at George Bailey Detention Facility in San Diego following an alleged bank robbery in June last year.

The murder charge was laid after an incident at the maximum security facility.

Ms Kaye, 36, is back working as a cabinet minister after being diagnosed with breast cancer last September.

She told 1 NEWS she would only make this comment in regard to Thinn's murder charge, "This is a difficult and sad time for all those affected by what has happened".

"As this is before the courts, I will not be commenting any further."

If convicted, Thinn faces a minimum of 25 years in prison or the death penalty. His bail has been set at $2 million.

Thinn is due in court later this month over the robbery charges and in June over the murder charge.

NZME reports Thinn is a former Auckland Grammar student and had moved to the United States to pursue a rapping career.

Thinn was reportedly picked on because of his accent and had joined a white supremacist prison gang in the US called the Aryan Brotherhood.