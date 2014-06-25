 

Former Auckland community board chairman admits paying poor Filipino parents to abuse kids while he watched live

A millionaire and former community board member has admitted paying poor Filipino parents to sexually abuse their children in live online videos while he watched.

Martin Lawes admitted charges of dealing with a person under 18 for sexual exploitation and importing and possessing child sex images when he appeared in the High Court in Auckland today.

As well as paying for the online videos, the 74-year-old was also found with objectionable photos on his computer.

The former chairman of Northcote Town Centre Incorporated and the Takapuna community board chairman was charged after five adults were arrested in the Philippines.

The authorities there uncovered the abuse of 12 girls aged between seven and 19, 11 of which were under the age of 15.

Lawes made 36 payments to three of the leaders - totalling more than $2000.

He's been allowed to remain on bail until his sentencing date next month.

Teenagers robbed and assaulted by group of men in Napier car park
Cash boost coming to 750,000 Kiwis through IRD automatically generated tax refunds
The film premiered to a sold-out theatre in Wellington last night as part of the New Zealand International Film Festival.

Social justice advocate Celia Lashlie's dying wish realised as new doco premieres on the big screen

Mental health unit stands by discharge of man alleged to have committed murder just three days later

Auckland venue cancels controversial far-right Canadian pair's speaking event

The Auckland venue hosting far-right Canadian speakers Lauren Southern and Stefan Molyneux in Auckland tonight have cancelled the event only an hour after the location was revealed.

The event was due to take place in Mount Eden at the Powerstation venue.

Powerstation's owner, Peter Campbell told 1 NEWS he's cancelled the event saying it was going to be disruptive to neighbours and the area.

He said the content of their speech wasn’t the reason he pulled the event, nor was the negative backlash.

NewsHub reports that Caolan Robertson, an agent for Lauren Southern, told them that "powerful forces" were opposed to the event. He said could not find another event and it was over.

The venue is better known for hosting music gigs and has been a staple of the Auckland music scene for decades.

The minimum ticket price was $99 and the event had sold out.

The pair are known for their extreme and polarising views on topics such as feminism, gender, immigration and Islam and were banned by the Auckland Council from speaking at venues it owns earlier this month.


The Canadian pair are known for their extreme views on multiculturalism, feminism and race. Source: Sunday
Transpower New Zealand say power has been restored to the National Grid, after an outage left around 12,000 Wellington Electricity customers, including Parliament, without power this afternoon.

The power company says it was caused by a fault with one of their substations in the suburb of Wilton.

Wellington City Council said in a tweet, "We understand there is a large power outage in North/West suburbs. We don't have any further info from Wellington Electricity at this stage but we encourage you to contact your Electricity Provider for more info. We'll keep you updated once we know more".

Transpower NZ expects power to be back on in all areas around 4.30pm.

Transpower NZ said on Twitter, "We have experienced a fault at our Wilton substation which has caused a loss of power in Wellington. We have crews on site currently working to restore power as quickly as they are safely able. We apologise for the inconvenience".

MP Nicola Willis tweeted, "Widespread power outage in Wellington at the moment. Traffic lights are out in the CBD, and the train ticket office closed".

The Ministry of Education was temporarily evacuated from their offices due to "environmental issues" but say power has now been restored.

MetLink Wellington have stated that power has now been restored to Wellington station and services are unaffected.

A statement from Parliament around 1:30pm says: "We have confirmation that power is returning to the precinct and the city. However we cannot confirm the stability of this."

 

 

